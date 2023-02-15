scorecardresearch
Maanvi Gagroo has found her 'lobster' in comedian Kumar Varun

By News Bureau

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is known for her work in ‘Pitchers’, ‘Four More Shots Please!’ and ‘TVF Tripling’, has been engaged to comedian Kumar Varun.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in red. Even though Maanvi excluded Kumar’s name from her post, netizens were quick to point out him.

Maanvi wrote: “Found my lobster (a famous reference to ‘Friends’)A #HappyValentinesDay (red heart and evil eye emojis).”

The pair received congratulations on their engagement from friends, colleagues, and followers. Actor Vikrant Massey wrote in the comment section: “Wait!!! Is that @randomvarun (face with monocle emoji)”.

Producer Guneet Monga, whose documentary is in this year’s Oscars race, dropped heart emojis on her post while others sent their congratulations.

A biotech graduate, Kumar Varun is a comedian and writer, who has worked with the comedy collective AIB (All India Bakchod) in their comedy sketches with and also appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video’s web series ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare’. He also hosts a quiz show called ‘Kvizzing With The Comedians’, which became popular during the lockdown.

Entertainment Today

