R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon-starrer thriller series ‘The Railway Men’ to release on Nov 18

The makers of R. Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon-starrer upcoming thrilling series ‘The Railway Men’, dropped the first teaser on Thursday

By Agency News Desk
Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) The makers of R. Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon-starrer upcoming thrilling series ‘The Railway Men’, dropped the first teaser on Thursday, and it reveals that the show revolves around the untold story of Bhopal in 1984.

The makers also announced that the series will release on November 18.

The four-episode series is directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, one of Yash Raj Films (YRF) homegrown talents.

Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas tragedy, the world’s worst industrial disaster, and inspired by true stories, ‘The Railway Men’ is a thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity.

It offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes – the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.

With a remarkable ensemble of actors, featuring Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, ‘The Railway Men’ will instill in you the belief that even in the darkest of days, courage can be found in the least expected corner.

Produced by YRF Entertainment, ‘The Railway Men’ will release on Netflix.

