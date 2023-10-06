Makers of ‘Mumbai Diaries 2’ holds special screening to honour medical fraternity

The makers of the popular medical-drama series ‘Mumbai Diaries’ before the official launch of its second season held a special screening in order to honour the medical fraternity upon their visit to Mumbai’s Fortis Hospital. The series is a deep dive into the journey telling the intricate lives of the dedicated medical staff and patients at Bombay General Hospital.

The screening was attended by the cast and crew of the series which included actors Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande alongside Nikhil Madhok, the Head Of Hindi Originals of Prime Video India.

This was followed by a meet and greet with the doctors of the Fortis Hospital which included: Lalit Dhantole, Sandeep Gore, Vijay Shetty, Jesal Sheth, Jumana Haji, Rajat Bhargava, Manish Itolikar, Gurneet Singh Sawhney and Sameer Sadawarte.

As the show resonates with the challenges faced by medical professionals, this visit to Fortis Hospital is an expression of respect and heartfelt gratitude.

Nikhil Madhok attending the screening said: “I want to thank Dr Narayani and everyone here for having us at Fortis Hospital and giving us an opportunity to share ‘Mumbai Diaries’ with you. We felt that this is the story we really want to tell with a lot of sensitivity and authenticity.”

He added: “As we started writing the series and creating these beautiful characters who have been brought to life by this talented cast, we started realising this is more than just a tragic event, it is about the doctors, the nurses, the medical staff who put aside their personal traumas, their professional issues and so selflessly served the city.”

“How they just had to be there in the moment helping everybody and that’s such a remarkable spirit. We’re honoured to be able to showcase this series here today and excited to premiere it to our customers across the world tomorrow.”

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment.

The Amazon Original Series premiered all of its eight episodes on October 6.