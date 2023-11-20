scorecardresearch
Matchmaker Sima Taparia on 'Temptation Island India': 'Will give couples reality check'

Sima Taparia, who will make a special appearance on the reality-TV show 'Temptation Island India', said she will guide the couples, and will give them a reality check about their connections.

Sima Taparia on 'Temptation Island India _pic courtesy news agenyc

Renowned for her matchmaking expertise, Sima Taparia, who will make a special appearance on the reality-TV show ‘Temptation Island India’, said she will guide the couples, and will give them a reality check about their connections.

Sima will offer valuable tips to the new couples. Talking about joining the show, she shared:”I always suggest aiming for 60-70 percent of what you want in a partner. Sometimes, you may fall in love, but if they don’t match your checklist, temptations can come up.”

“You have two choices: compromise or find someone who ticks all your boxes. Today, my role is to guide them, make a checklist and give a reality check to these new couples about their connections,” she added.

Jhanvi Gaur, a tarot card reading expert, will also be joining the show this week, adding a mystical touch to the island’s journey.

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

