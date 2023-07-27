scorecardresearch
MCU's 'Secret Invasion' finale could set up its upcoming 'Armor Wars' feature

MCUs spy-thriller series 'Secret Invasion' has come to an end, the finale of the show is likely to set up the 'Armor Wars' storyline from the comics.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s spy-thriller series ‘Secret Invasion’ has come to an end, the finale of the show is likely to set up the ‘Armor Wars’ storyline from the comics. With its twist ending with regards to the War Machine, it could lead to a more faithful adaptation of the comic-book story of ‘Armor Wars’ story.

The original story of ‘Secret Invasion’ in the comics is vastly different from the one shown in the MCU, as the comic one is a crossover storyline that features many heroes such as Iron Man, Spiderman, Doctor Strange, Professor X, Wolverine, Luke Cage, Daredevil and many more teaming up to defeat the Skrull invasion after the Kree-Skrull war where the Skrull homeworld was in fact eaten by the planet eating god called Galactus.

Much like the comic stories of ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘Armor Wars’, the Earth is in shambles after the Skrull attack, and the antagonist Gravik’s impersonation of War Machine has led to the US announcing a full-fledged war against the Skrulls, much like the alien species wanted. Now this interesting twist is going to be a good start to set up ‘Armor Wars’.

The original ‘Armor Wars’ story revolved around Tony Stark becoming public enemy No. 1 in order to defeat all villains using Stark Technology by his lonesome, while completely sacrificing his reputation. However, in MCU’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tony Stark died, meaning that in the new ‘Armor Wars’ feature, War Machine/ James Rhodes will likely be the main character.

‘Thunderbolts’ and ‘New World Order’ are set to be released in 2024, and since ‘Armor Wars’ still hasn’t begun production, so it is very likely that the story will involve American politics and the hatred against Skrulls. As a result, we should expect ‘Armor Wars’ to deal with the widespread war against the Skrull and the repositioning of the US Rhodey’s location and status is also under question.

Though it does not seem that he’s dead due to Skrulls keeping their human captives alive in order to replicate their DNA strands in order to replicate them. Nonetheless, it seems likely that he may have been replaced sometime during ‘Endgame’, and with Don Cheadle set to reprise his role as James Rhodes once again in ‘Armor Wars’, the mystery only thickens.

