Navneet Malik says actors tell stories about people's struggles, victories

Ahead of Independence Day, Navneet Malik, who will be seen in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming series ‘The Freelancer’, said that as actors, they are fortunate to tell stories that reflect our people’s struggles and victories. Navneet will be seen playing the negative lead Mohsin in the Mohit Raina-starrer series which also features Anupam Kher.

Talking on the importance of August 15, Navneet said: ”Independence Day fills us with immense pride, both as a nation and as individuals who treasure the freedoms that define us. In my family, many members are in the armed force and the police force. Independence Day is a significant occasion for us, as we’ve lost family members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Every year, it’s an emotional and proud moment for me.”

He added: “As actors, we’re fortunate to tell stories that reflect our people’s struggles and victories. Through the characters we portray, we illuminate the journey to independence — a path filled with challenges, but illuminated by our people’s unwavering spirit. May our performances on stage and screen continue to inspire, educate, and remind us of the value of safeguarding our precious independence.”

Navneet said August 15 is not just a date on the calendar, but also a reminder of our responsibility to uphold the values that define us.

“Let’s always remember that the freedom we enjoy today was earned through the sweat, tears, and blood of those who came before us,” he added.

‘The Freelancer’ boasts of an impressive cast with Mohit Raina as the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the brilliant analyst Dr Khan, and Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya. The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

The story revolves around a daring rescue mission to save a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. It delves into the dangerous operations of the Islamic State (IS), revealing how they manipulate and recruit followers for their sinister cause from across countries.

The mastermind behind the series is well-known filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for hits like ‘Special OPS’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

Bhav Dhulia takes charge as the director, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The series also features Sushant Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Janedias, John Kokken, and Gauri Balaji in key roles.

‘The Freelancer’ will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.