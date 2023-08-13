scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Navneet Malik says actors tell stories about people's struggles, victories

Navneet Malik, who will be seen in Neeraj Pandey's ‘The Freelancer’, said that they are fortunate to tell stories that reflect our people's struggles and victories.

By Agency News Desk
Navneet Malik says actors tell stories about people's struggles, victories
Navneet Malik _ news agency pic

Ahead of Independence Day, Navneet Malik, who will be seen in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming series ‘The Freelancer’, said that as actors, they are fortunate to tell stories that reflect our people’s struggles and victories. Navneet will be seen playing the negative lead Mohsin in the Mohit Raina-starrer series which also features Anupam Kher.

Talking on the importance of August 15, Navneet said: ”Independence Day fills us with immense pride, both as a nation and as individuals who treasure the freedoms that define us. In my family, many members are in the armed force and the police force. Independence Day is a significant occasion for us, as we’ve lost family members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Every year, it’s an emotional and proud moment for me.”

He added: “As actors, we’re fortunate to tell stories that reflect our people’s struggles and victories. Through the characters we portray, we illuminate the journey to independence — a path filled with challenges, but illuminated by our people’s unwavering spirit. May our performances on stage and screen continue to inspire, educate, and remind us of the value of safeguarding our precious independence.”

Navneet said August 15 is not just a date on the calendar, but also a reminder of our responsibility to uphold the values that define us.

“Let’s always remember that the freedom we enjoy today was earned through the sweat, tears, and blood of those who came before us,” he added.

‘The Freelancer’ boasts of an impressive cast with Mohit Raina as the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the brilliant analyst Dr Khan, and Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya. The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

The story revolves around a daring rescue mission to save a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. It delves into the dangerous operations of the Islamic State (IS), revealing how they manipulate and recruit followers for their sinister cause from across countries.

The mastermind behind the series is well-known filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for hits like ‘Special OPS’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

Bhav Dhulia takes charge as the director, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The series also features Sushant Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Janedias, John Kokken, and Gauri Balaji in key roles.

‘The Freelancer’ will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.

15
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek
Next article
5th T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first against West Indies in decider
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Over 8 lakh operations performed under 'cataract blindness-free Gujarat' campaign

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Holders Gulbarga Mystics register easy six-wicket win against Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Holders Gulbarga Mystics register easy six-wicket win against Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

5th T20I: Suryakumar hits 61; Shepherd's four-fer helps West Indies restrict India to 165/9

Technology

Musk ready to fight at Zuckerberg’s home, Meta founder says ‘it’s time to move on’

Sports

Football: Real Madrid's Militao set to miss season with damaged knee ligament

Sports

Ministry funds 34 Indian shooters for ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku

Review

Web Series Review | Made in Heaven 2 | A compelling watch

Sports

Happy with my scores, hope to use learnings from this tour next time, says Shubman Gill

News

Rajinikanth visits Badrinath to celebrate 'Jailer' crossing Rs 200 cr mark

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with GGSIP University

Sports

Football: Paris Saint-Germain reinstate Kylian Mbappe with first team after fruitful talks

News

Joe Manganiello seen sans wedding ring post split with Sofia Vergara

Sports

5th T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first against West Indies in decider

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek

News

Varun Dhawan drops glimpse of ‘Sundayzzz’ with Joey; ‘cutest duo’, say fans

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala derby goal-rush (Ld)

News

Shilpa Shetty binges on Gujarati food, says 'this is worth to cheat'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US