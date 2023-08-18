scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ will now be featuring more romantic drama and tensions regarding heartbreak and sorrow

By Agency News Desk
Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’
Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ will now be featuring more romantic drama and tensions regarding heartbreak and sorrow, as the loyalty of Nayesha has been betrayed by Sachin which will lead to her having an emotional outburst. Both the contestants were former lovers, though it seems that being on the opposing ends of the spectrum, with Nayesha part of Rhea Chakraborty Gang and Sachin part of Prince Narula Gang, caused them to drift apart and break their relationship.

Standing alongside evicted contestant Leeza, Nayesha will be seen asking the contestants, Gang Leaders and Sonu Sood if she can unleash her frustrations regarding her heartbreak, to which she will receive encouragement from others to let herself completely loose.

What follows will be a massive emotional outburst, where Nayesha will lose control and proceed to say that she is an emotional person but not a weak or fragile person who can just be taken advantage of and then thrown away like trash.

Talking to Sachin, she will say that despite breaking up, she still harbours romantic feelings for him, though Sachin’s bad remarks and betraying her trust by calling her names behind her back really broke her.

The others will listen in silence as she goes on ranting about how much she cared for loyalty and trust, and despite being in the opposite Gang and thus rivals, she never badmouthed him or insulted him, though Sachin did not reciprocate the favour.

He instead ditched her for what he said was for the ‘sake of his Gang’ which was beyond Nayesha’s understanding as being rivals doesn’t mean insulting someone from behind and betraying their trust.

Nayesha will then proceed to insult Sachin in her outburst, not holding back for a second while not a peep will come out of others.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st T20I: Bumrah, Prasidh, Bishnoi star as India beat Ireland in rain-hit game
Next article
'Didn't feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new', says Bumrah on his comeback
This May Also Interest You
News

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Puneet Superstar takes a dig at show with new song

Technology

Galaxy Z Flip5: Your pocketable friend for ultimate self-expression

News

Demi Lovato goes out full hard rock in new version of 'Confident' from her 'Revamped' LP

Sports

Rinku Singh can end up being a brilliant finisher like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh: Kiran More

News

Kirron Kher gets nostalgic as she remembers late Yash Chopra

Sports

My mother borrowed money from others to keep me going: Rinku Singh

Technology

Stem cell therapy can help restore vision after eye injury

Technology

Living alone puts people with cognitive decline at high risk: Study

Sports

You've just got to move on; I'm trying not to think about it anymore: Harry Brook on ODI WC omission

News

Badshah grooves to 'Eyy Bidda' with 'N-House Crew' in 'IGT 10'

Sports

Hockey India announces 40-member core probable group for maiden Sub-Jr Men’s National Coaching Camp

News

No facelift : Charlize Theron debunks rumours about her 'different' look

News

Taylor Swift was spotted in a bar, fans block major road in New Jersey

News

Bradley Cooper reveals drug addiction almost killed him: 'I was lucky'

Sports

Everyone was waiting for Bumrah, so good to see him back in his rhythm: Ravi Bishnoi

News

Kangana Ranaut praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calls him 'living God'

Sports

US Masters T10: Richard Levi's fantastic innings helps New York Warriors take down Morrisville Unity

Technology

US regulators tell EV firm Cruise to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US