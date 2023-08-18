Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ will now be featuring more romantic drama and tensions regarding heartbreak and sorrow, as the loyalty of Nayesha has been betrayed by Sachin which will lead to her having an emotional outburst. Both the contestants were former lovers, though it seems that being on the opposing ends of the spectrum, with Nayesha part of Rhea Chakraborty Gang and Sachin part of Prince Narula Gang, caused them to drift apart and break their relationship.

Standing alongside evicted contestant Leeza, Nayesha will be seen asking the contestants, Gang Leaders and Sonu Sood if she can unleash her frustrations regarding her heartbreak, to which she will receive encouragement from others to let herself completely loose.

What follows will be a massive emotional outburst, where Nayesha will lose control and proceed to say that she is an emotional person but not a weak or fragile person who can just be taken advantage of and then thrown away like trash.

Talking to Sachin, she will say that despite breaking up, she still harbours romantic feelings for him, though Sachin’s bad remarks and betraying her trust by calling her names behind her back really broke her.

The others will listen in silence as she goes on ranting about how much she cared for loyalty and trust, and despite being in the opposite Gang and thus rivals, she never badmouthed him or insulted him, though Sachin did not reciprocate the favour.

He instead ditched her for what he said was for the ‘sake of his Gang’ which was beyond Nayesha’s understanding as being rivals doesn’t mean insulting someone from behind and betraying their trust.

Nayesha will then proceed to insult Sachin in her outburst, not holding back for a second while not a peep will come out of others.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.