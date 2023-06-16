scorecardresearch
Netizens upset with Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru has been the talk of the town and not for good reasons

By Shweta Ghadashi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s Tiku Weds Sheru has been the talk of the town and not for good reasons. While many netizens were already wary of the duo playing a couple since Nawazuddin is 49 and Avneet is 21, the film’s trailer sparked controversy due to a kiss between the two.

In case you missed out, Kangana Ranaut produced Tiku Weds Sheru recently released its highly-awaited trailer. However, the trailer was met with a lot of backlash on social media when Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur were seen sharing a passionate kiss.

 A user wrote, “Can’t defend Nawaz anymore. Bahut ho gaya outsider outsider,” to which a netizen replied, “Being an outsider does not make one greater than the others or excusable. It’s high time people stop putting them on pedestals.”

Directed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The film is scheduled to premiere on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Entertainment Today

