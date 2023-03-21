scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Newsense Season 1 is hard-hitting take on 90's media in Andhra, teaser released

Web series Newsense Season 1 is a gut-wrenching and powerful web series that pulls back the curtain on the world of stringers in the Madanapalle press club

By News Bureau

Soon to be launched web series Newsense Season 1 is a gut-wrenching and powerful web series that pulls back the curtain on the world of stringers in the Madanapalle press club, Andhra Pradesh, in early 90s to 2000. aha, the 100 per cent local OTT platform on Tuesday launched its original web series Newsense season 1’s teaser 2.0.

Directed by Sri Prawin and produced by Karthikeya 2 makers – People Media Factory, the web series features Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi in lead roles.

Commenting on the launch of the teaser, Navdeep said, “As a society, we rely on the media to be our eyes and ears, to bring us the truth, and to hold the powerful accountable. But what happens when the media itself is compromised? Newsense season 1 is a powerful and thought-provoking web series that delves deep into the ethical dilemmas facing journalists today. I hope that viewers will be moved by its unflinching honesty and its relentless quest for truth.”

The series raises important questions about the role of media in society, such as the pervasive culture of bribery, the authenticity of the news, and the impact of sensationalism.

Sri Pravin, the director of Newsense season I, said, “This is a story that must be told. Newsense season 1 is a searing look at the harsh realities of the media industry and the choices that journalists have to make every day. We hope this web series will spark a much-needed conversation about media ethics and the role of the media in our society.”

From the gruelling demands of breaking news to the ethical dilemmas of choosing between truth and popularity, Newsense season 1 is a poignant and uncompromising portrayal of the challenges facing journalists today, the makers claim.

Newsense season 1 is set to premiere on aha very soon.

Previous article
There was never a war between long-format and short-format creators: Ashish Chanchlani
Next article
Gaurika, Rhea share lead after first round in seventh leg of WPGT
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gaurika, Rhea share lead after first round in seventh leg of WPGT

News

There was never a war between long-format and short-format creators: Ashish Chanchlani

Health & Lifestyle

H3N2 virus: How to protect children?

News

Grammy Nominee Shilpa Rao and Pop Rock duo Faridkot to collaborate with T-Series!

News

Ankit, Neha excited about 'Mahasangam' of 'Udaariyaan' and 'Junooniyatt'

Health & Lifestyle

Right to Health Bill passed in R'sthan Assembly amid protests by doctors, Oppn

Health & Lifestyle

Explained: What causes long Covid breathing problems

News

Mouni Roy teams up with Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev for Bengali influenced track 'Dotara'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli was nervous during first meeting with Anushka Sharma

News

Karan Johar stopped by Mumbai airport security over documents

News

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya lip lock to share their ‘Prem Kahani’

Health & Lifestyle

Co-infection with 'superbug' spikes Covid virus replication by 15-fold

Health & Lifestyle

Don't worry, adhere to Covid protocol: TN Health Minister on rise in Covid cases

News

Karan Khanna enters 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho': Aspire to elevate the show to even greater heights

News

Gurmeet Choudhary visits Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram

Sports

HMSI announces fresh line up for 2023 International Racing Championships

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen announced as first team of inaugural Premier Handball League

News

Niti Taylor: Hiten Tejwani is my favourite person off-screen

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US