scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

OTT content: This is a kind of apartheid!

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur grabbed headlines when he reacted to the growing volume of obscenity and abusive language on the OTT platforms.

By News Bureau
OTT content: This is a kind of apartheid!
Anurag Thakur

Last week, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur grabbed headlines when he reacted to the growing volume of obscenity and abusive language on the OTT platforms. It followed a number of complaints received by the government. If the government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms, then there is a need to make changes in the rules. The minister did state that if needed the I&B ministry was willing to consider changing the rules.

Reads like a typical political statement. What is ‘willing to consider’? Is the ministry blind? Don’t they see what is being peddled in the name of creativity? You say you have received complaints, so act!

Stranger than the government’s non-committal stand is the rejection by a court of a petition that asked for a committee to be set up to check OTT content before it’s allowed to be streamed. A two-judge bench ruled that it was not feasible.

A committee can be formed on the lines of the Censor Board, which has regional offices in Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Cuttack and Guwahati, besides the main office in Mumbai. They charge each applicant and can easily create another examining system for OTT content.

The courts were not asked to do the job, but merely direct the government to set up a mechanism. Don’t know how that is not feasible!

Previous article
Ratna Pathak Shah on stars to be behaving like a toddler
Next article
When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father
This May Also Interest You
News

When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father

Feature

Ratna Pathak Shah on stars to be behaving like a toddler

News

Hrithik says 'I see you' as girlfriend Saba drops photo in saree

News

I would love to do a good OTT project: Ranndeep Rai

News

Paris Hilton doesn't want son to pursue career in showbiz

Sports

IPL 2023 edition to feature two more players from J&K

News

Mohsin Khan celebrates Ramadan with his family after years

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal reports first Covid death after three months

News

Seven years of abuse-obscenity: Minister takes notice, finally

Fashion and Lifestyle

How Priyanka Chopra is trying to enjoy ‘Saturday night’ with hubby Nick

News

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life in Varanasi hotel

News

Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows

Sports

Football: Mexico boss Cocca urges patience before Jamaica duel

News

Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumours after they're seen kissing

Sports

Pant must take his time to recover, says Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sends gifts for NTR Jr's kids from her clothing brand

News

Deepak Dobriyal: Would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu on screen

News

Kaveri Priyam on how she makes a balance between her professional, personal life

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US