Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'Bro' heads to OTT after short theatrical run

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Tollywood superstars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej released the theatrical version of their film ‘Bro’ last month on July 28, which polarised critics and audiences due to its different content garnering it mixed reception which was either overwhelmingly positive or negative.

Now the film has released its OTT date as August 25, 2023 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The movie’s OTT released date was announced on Netflix India’s Instagram, who released a poster of the picture and captioned: “Time is precious, but this time it’s POWERFUL”

The Telugu language supernatural-fantasy-comedy-drama film directed by Samuthirakani is an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’ which had similar content. While ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’ was both a critical and box office success, ‘Bro’ was not so successful.

The movie has a simple enough plot, which sees an arrogant man being given a second chance to fix his mistakes upon his death. What follows is a slew of chaos, drama and introspection, as the protagonist decides to make amends for the many mistakes he committed in his arrogance, all the while being accompanied by a manifestation of time itself, who gives him three months.

The protagonist, knowing well he is on limited time, hurries to make his family meet all ends while realising the many mistakes he committed and dies a changed man, who evolves into a better human being eventually accepting who he is, and enters heaven dying peacefully.

‘Bro’ was largely criticised for being a remake instead of being something new as Telugu cinema has been renowned for its creativity and willingness to take risks even more than Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada cinema.

Others praised it for its more unique approach to adapting the original Tamil film. The movie combines supernatural elements with strong creative humour, making it a unique and interesting watch, which was acknowledged by most audiences who praised the inventive approach.

‘Bro’ also did not have much mass appeal which made it a more selective watch, and as such it was largely relegated to Telugu speaking areas, with some success in Tamil areas and little to no success in Karnataka and Kerala.

The fantasy comedy-drama features Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, among others in key roles. The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and has a soundtrack composed by the renowned Tollywood composer and playback singer Thaman.

‘Bro’ will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
