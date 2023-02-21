scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Pia Bajpai recalls how she continued shooting for ‘Lost’ when her brother passed away

Actress Pia Bajpai recalled how she continued to shoot for her latest film 'Lost' even though she lost her brother during the same period.

By News Bureau

Actress Pia Bajpai recalled how she continued to shoot for her latest film ‘Lost’ even though she lost her brother during the same period. Although it was tough, the kind of response she received from the audience was satisfying and overwhelming, Pia said.

She said: “I feel blessed to receive such a kind of love and praise from the audience. This movie was around the period when I was not in my senses. The phase when I just lost my brother, my tears were not stopping but still due to professional commitments, I shot on the given dates.”

The actress, who is known for her roles in Venkat Prabhu’s comedy-drama ‘Goa’, Tamil film ‘Ko’, Telugu movie ‘Dalam’, Malayalam movie ‘Masters’ and Hindi movie ‘Mumbai Delhi Mumbai’, said that the industry gave her due respect and recognition and she got opportunities to explore her acting career.

“It was overwhelming with the way the industry is welcoming me. This year I have a lot of promising characters with different shades. Though the movie had just been released, I have been receiving a lot of messages and calls from the people who watched it. It makes me happy that my fans are praising my efforts. I hope to get more opportunities to grow in the future.”

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

‘Lost’ is about a young woman crime reporter, her mission to find the truth, and reason behind sudden disappearance of a theatre activist.

Previous article
Jatin Pratap Singh to make acting debut with web series 'Pratishodh'
Next article
This wearable device alerts when your voice needs a break
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

News

Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

Sports

Lack of access and opportunities is what kills a young sportsperson's dreams: Virat Kohli

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US