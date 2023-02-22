scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real

Priyank Sharma, who is currently seen in the web show 'Jab We Matched', talked about love, relationships, his recent breakup and why he enjoys being single.

By News Bureau

‘Laal Ishq’ actor Priyank Sharma, who is currently seen in the web show ‘Jab We Matched’, talked about love, relationships, his recent breakup and why he enjoys being single.

He shared: “The freedom, the independence, you don’t need to justify yourself to anybody out there. Your energy is preserved, and you get to focus on good things, your career, family, friends, and your parents. And this is something I have enjoyed being single.”

He also added about how his life changed after his breakup and what he learned from it: “What breakup has taught me is that moving on is for real. I am a guy who is very old-school. I don’t know how this moving on thing works, but what I have understood after the breakup is that this is what life is about; that you’ve got to move on. I hope I will be able to overcome this thing,” he said.

The ‘Mum Bhai’ actor said that though time and people’s perspective about relationships have changed, the definitions of love and romance are still the same.

“I don’t think the definition of romance has changed, love is love. Everybody has their own definition of love. The ways have changed and communication has evolved. We are in 2023, the new generation has their own way of understanding relationships, love, and romance and take it forward and I respect this change,” he concluded.

‘Jab We Matched’ is all about romance and dating. The show features Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai.

‘Jab We Matched’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

Previous article
Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill
Next article
Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1
This May Also Interest You
News

Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen

Sports

ICC Men's Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No.1 ranked bowler

News

Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1

News

Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain

Technology

Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices

Technology

Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

Sports

Ecuador striker Valencia on Internacional radar

News

If not an actor, Anchal Sahu would be in the medical profession

News

Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images

News

Will Smith makes fun of Oscars slapgate in new video

Sports

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

News

Anushka designs her mehindi for the upcoming wedding in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

News

For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting

News

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

News

Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Sports

Ex-Australia skipper Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters

News

Acclaimed danseuse, Mohiniyattam exponent Dr. Kanak Rele passes away in Mumbai

Sports

Tributes pour in for Sania Mirza after she draws curtain on her glorious career

Lyrics

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Show Me The Thumka Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US