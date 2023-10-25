Ram Madhvani on casting Ila Arun in 'Aarya 3': 'Wanted someone to challenge Sushmita'

The creator of Sushmita Sen starrer thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season three, Ram Madhvani, has shared his excitement about casting Ila Arun, and the dynamic between the two powerful characters of the series.

In the third season, the spotlight turns to the formidable actress Ila Arun, who has joined the cast as a worthy adversary to Sushmita’s Aarya.

Elaborating on the same, Ram said: “We wanted someone who could challenge Sushmita as Aarya, and who better than Ila Arun. She is a thespian with a unique aura and presence, and someone I had wanted to work with for many years.”

“I have immense respect for her, and it was a great casting choice. Ila Ji has a completely new look in this season, and you can see that if you’re going to be a formidable antagonist against Aarya, you have to be someone who can stand up to her, and Ila Ji had the power to do so,” he added.

In the upcoming season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side. Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side. The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and Co-Directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.