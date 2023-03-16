scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Rege-Jean Page details his intimate scenes with Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton'

Rege-Jean Page has revealed that he and his 27-year-old co-star Phoebe Dynevor had strict rules in place before shooting their intimate scenes

By News Bureau

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor both had “horrendous coffee breath” during their ‘Bridgerton’ sex scenes. The 34-year-old actor has revealed that he and his 27-year-old co-star had strict rules in place before shooting their intimate scenes, but they’re also huge fans of drinking coffee early in the morning, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, Rege-Jean explained: “What no one knows about ‘Bridgerton’, (was that) Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through.”

The actor said that he and Phoebe struck-up an agreement before shooting their sex scenes.

He shared: “You approach your other actor and go, ‘Hey, so the scenes after lunch, what are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?’ We both are like, ‘I actually really like coffee so I don’t mind.'”

Meanwhile, Phoebe previously admitted that they “both drink a lot of coffee”.

The actress also revealed that her co-star smells “really, really nice”.

“Why have so many people asked me that? He smells really, really nice. He never, ever had bad breath, and he doesn’t smoke or anything like that. We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine. He’s unscented in a good way,” she said

What’s more, Phoebe admitted that she loved working with Rege-Jean on the Netflix show.

She said: “I think we worked really well together, and I learned a lot from him. We have different acting styles, so we bounced off each other in that respect. We both were on the same page about the characters and what their relationship was. I loved working with him.”

Previous article
It seems users can now try new AI Bing Chat without any waitlist
Next article
Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani go their separate ways
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US