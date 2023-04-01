scorecardresearch
Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Revathy, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sikander Kher and Tillotama Shome, among many others, will be seen in Netflix's upcoming romantic fantasy thriller 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'.

Actors Revathy, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sikander Kher and Tillotama Shome, among many others, will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’.

It stars Shantanu Maheshwari as Doctor Roy, the cute, boy-next-door, a faint-hearted dentist and Tanya Maniktala as Rumi, the rebellious vampire.

Luna Luka (Revathy) a modern day Wicca; Sub Inspector Kartik (Sikander Kher) who is investigating a ‘fang’ that he found; Meera (Tillotama Shome) and David (Saswata Chatterjee) are the vampires with a history and they don’t shy away from sharing their anecdotes.

Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta and produced by Endemol Shine India, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ offers romance, mystery, thrill and everything else in the realm of fantasy.

