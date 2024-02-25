Roshan Mathew shares the link between him & his 'Poacher' character

Actor Roshan Mathew, who has been garnering praise for his performance in the recently released streaming show ‘Poacher’, shed light on the connection between himself and his character in the series. He highlighted how the geographical background and language of his character helped him immerse himself in the role.

Roshan explained, “The geographical background of this character and his language gave me the link into his world because apart from that, this man is very different from who I am in terms of the kind of things that he does and the life that he leads.”

Moreover, Roshan mentioned that his past experience of collaborating with Malayalam star Nimisha Sajayan proved beneficial for his role in ‘Poacher’. He expressed, “When I went into this project, I had already worked with Nimisha Sajayan, so I had that in my bag. I thought that I had a good working chemistry with her, so I was very excited to collaborate with her again, and that’s the reason I held onto this one and explored the narrative as we went ahead.”

‘Poacher’ is available for streaming on Prime Video, providing audiences with an opportunity to witness Roshan Mathew’s compelling portrayal in the series.