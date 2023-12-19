Saiyami Kher ventures into mixed martial arts training for ‘Special Ops’ by Neeraj Pandey

Saiyami Kher is set to dive headfirst into the world of high-octane action as she undergoes intensive mixed martial arts training for her upcoming role in the much-anticipated third season of ‘Special Ops’. In this action-packed thriller series, Saiyami steps into the shoes of an undercover agent, a character she previously portrayed with exceptional depth and authenticity.

The demands of her role in ‘Special Ops’ Season 3 have prompted Saiyami to fully immerse herself in a rigorous training regimen, ensuring she delivers electrifying action sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Known for her adventurous spirit and love for outdoor sports, Saiyami is no stranger to pushing boundaries, making her a perfect fit for the physically demanding role.

Saiyami’s training regimen includes a comprehensive mix of disciplines, ranging from kickboxing to hand-to-hand combat. For over two weeks, she has been under the expert guidance of a personal trainer in Mumbai, honing her skills and conditioning her body for the challenges ahead.

Saiyami Kher expresses, “I always love shooting for an action project. I have gone through MMA training for my film with Nagarjuna sir I did 2 years ago. It’s always special coming back to special ops. It’s a show that received a lot of love when the first season came out. So it gets bigger and better this time around. We have a great set of action directors on board. I really hope this gets me a full fledged action role soon.”

Saiyami’s dedication to her craft is evident in her relentless pursuit of perfection, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to delivering a performance that is both real and compelling.