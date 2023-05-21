scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for 'Crackdown 2'

Saqib Saleem, whose 'Crackdown 2' is on the horizon, shared that he underwent intense physical training for his part in the show

By Agency News Desk
Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for 'Crackdown 2'
Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for 'Crackdown 2'

Actor Saqib Saleem, whose ‘Crackdown 2’ is on the horizon, shared that he underwent intense physical training for his part in the show. He did everything “From gun firing classes to rigorous MMA training” for his role of a RAW agent in the series.

The streaming show returns for its second season with its stellar star cast of Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia.

Sharing his journey of bringing back the iconic character of Riyaz Pathan, Saqib said: “I am extremely grateful that I got to bring Riyaaz Pathan to the digital screens! The second season was gruelling both in terms of training as well as the anticipation to ensure that I did justice to Riyaaz Pathan’s journey on the show.”

He further mentioned: “From gun firing classes to rigorous MMA training – we went through it all to ensure the most authentic portrayal of our fearless RAW agents. A show this huge, needs a platform just as grand to bring alive the larger-than-life moments. I am excited for the movie’s release on India’s largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and can’t wait to see the audience’s reactions to Riyaz’s next moves.”

Created by Apoorva Lakhia, the series seamlessly combines elements of espionage, crime, and high-stakes drama to deliver an engaging narrative that will leave viewers wanting more. The second season will also feature Freddy Daruwala, Hemant Kher and Sachin Parikh.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar said: “The super success of season 1, inspired us to put our best foot forward and take the entertainment to the next level with Season 2! I like exploring different genres as an actor and my character as a double agent has always had an interesting arc, but this season you will also see a lot of exciting action.”

“From the sand dunes of Jaisalmer to the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir, Apoorva had us performing some really challenging stunts amidst the most beautiful locations. The team is super fun to work with. We’re excited for the release of the new season on India’s largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and to take our story to its large subscription base across the country,” she added.

‘Crackdown’ Season 2 will be available for streaming on JioCinema from May 25, 2023.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rinku Singh has established his name in pantheon of legendary match finishers in IPL history: Harbhajan Singh
Next article
Rinku will make it to 2024 T20 WC squad if he continues his current form: Tom Moody
This May Also Interest You
News

Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

Sports

Australia confident of Josh Hazlewood's availability for WTC final after scans show no soreness: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study

News

Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor

Sports

IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat

Technology

Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

News

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'

News

Michael J. Fox tells Whoopi Goldberg he regrets turning down his 'Ghost' role

Sports

IPL 2023: I should have finished the chase; was hitting the ball towards the end, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: It's just that it didn't click this season, says Bangar on Karthik's poor finishing form

Sports

Gill's got strong wrists and beautiful timing: Brett Lee on Shubman's ton against RCB

News

Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith' is a tribute to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

News

Tina Datta lends her voice for a sequence in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Others

Shilpa Khatwani: Spreading laughter and influencing hearts in the digital world

News

Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

News

Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta brings a ‘Khoobsurat’ romantic song in the mesmerizing voice of Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US