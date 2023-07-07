scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sara Ali Khan takes an auto ride for gym session, surprises bystanders

Sara Ali Khan was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride along with a friend for her gym session in Bandra.

By Agency News Desk
Sara Ali Khan takes an auto ride for gym session
Sara Ali Khan

Doing exactly what ‘nepokids’ aren’t supposed to do, Sara Ali Khan, fresh from the success of the mid-budget ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride along with a friend for her gym session in Bandra.

Dressed in a gym top and shorts, sporting slippers and carrying her handy bag, Sara not only posed for the paparazzi, but also waved to the other auto-drivers and fans, who were surprised to see their favourite actress travelling like a commoner.

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in four highly anticipated releases — ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro In Dino’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ and an untitled film with Jagan Shakti.

Backed by Dharma Productions, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is a biopic based on the freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in Mumbai, called the Congress Radio, during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

In the few months it was around, the radio station left a big mark as it greatly assisted the freedom movement by broadcasting uncensored news and other information banned by the British Raj. The film will be released on Prime Video.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTuber MrBeast becomes first to get 1 mn followers on Threads
Next article
Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi go out lunching with Mumbai's dabbawalas
This May Also Interest You
Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to be more costly than prior model

News

Director Aditya Mandala’s ‘Hostel Days’ trailer unveiled

Technology

Micorosft's Anant Maheshwari left an indelible mark on India's tech map

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana: Kidney of 14-month-old transplanted in 58-year-old woman

Technology

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari moves on

News

Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi go out lunching with Mumbai's dabbawalas

News

YouTuber MrBeast becomes first to get 1 mn followers on Threads

Review

Web Series Review | Adhura: Complex, layered, gives an immersive experience

News

BILLIONS Season 7 trailer released

News

Urvashi Rautela charged this ‘huge’ amount for a 3 minute song in Pushpa 2!!??

News

Jeremy Allen White ditches wedding ring after dating rumours with Selena Gomez

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Rocket's electricals tested, registration opens for public to view launch

News

Paris Hilton gets called out by PETA over getting new dog from breeders instead of adopting one

News

Aamir Ali on ‘The Trial’: Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I’ve done so far

News

'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds

Technology

Crypto funding drops for 5th straight quarter amid regulatory checks

News

Big B on 'Project K': Honoured to be in same frame with Prabhas

News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez seen holding hands as they leave furniture store

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US