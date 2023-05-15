scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions

The trailer of the upcoming crime drama streaming show 'Scoop' was unveiled on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions
'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions

The trailer of the upcoming crime drama streaming show ‘Scoop’ was unveiled on Monday. It starts off on a pacey note as the character of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak receives a call from the underworld don Chhota Rajan to talk about a certain subject.

It soon spirals to show how Jagruti gets mired in a controversy because of her proximity to the Rajan and is soon sent behind the bars for enabling the murder of a fellow crime reporter.

The trailer highlights society’s rush to pass the judgement as Jagruti is caught between the nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media.

The show, directed by Hansal Mehta, is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s memoir, ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ and tells how she was framed by the police and investigating agencies for abetting the murder of crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey citing professional rivalry.

Speaking about creating the first season of ‘Scoop’, director and co-creator Hansal Mehta said: “As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In aScoop’, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show.

“All of this would not have been possible without Netflix and Matchbox Shots who nurtured our deep dive into the personal and professional world of Jagruti Pathak, allowing our vision to blossom. With Netflix, the process of creation is always exciting and collaborative. Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further.”

The series, produced by Matchbox Shots and created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 2.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding
Next article
IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK
This May Also Interest You
Technology

This robot with artificial memory may help find objects you've lost

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in Australia, New Zealand

Sports

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

News

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding

News

Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure

News

Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai

News

Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

Technology

CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics, western diet raise inflammatory bowel disease risk in kids

News

Anna Kendrick wanted to tell a story about toxic, abusive relationship with 'Alice, Darling'

Sports

IPL 2023: There was great maturity in Rinku Singh's shot selection, says Parthiv Patel

Sports

All our hard-work paid off, says Hockey Haryana coach after winning 13th Sub-Jr Women National

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas

News

'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Simon Pegg says he hid alcoholism while filming 'Mission: Impossible III'

Sports

More injury concerns for England ahead of Ireland, Ashes Tests

News

Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

News

Big B takes bike ride with stranger to reach set on time

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US