'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT

Director Bejoy Nambiar, known for 'Shaitaan' and 'Wazir', is back in the game as he is all set to bring his series on OTT titled 'Kaala'

By Agency News Desk
'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT
Bejoy Nambiar _ pic courtesy instagram

Director Bejoy Nambiar, who is known for ‘Shaitaan’ and ‘Wazir’, is back in the game as he is all set to bring his upcoming series on OTT. The series titled ‘Kaala’ has everything from an Intelligence Bureau officer, crime, power, revenge and a lot of action thrown in for a good mix.

The story, which follows the IB Officer on a chase, is bound to keep the viewers hooked. The edge of the seat crime thriller is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, and stars Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir and Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles.

Talking about the show, Creator, Director and Producer Bejoy Nambiar said in a statement: “Money rules the world, hidden in shadows and secrets. With Kaala, we dive deep into the heart of the underbelly of the crime while also exploring the darkness in human souls. My fascination with the genre goes back years, and Kaala is the culmination of that curiosity.”

He further mentioned: “Our journey began with extensive research, peeling back layers to reveal the intricate dance between power, intrigue, and the allure of wealth and their power play in the lives of people who have gone through difficult trauma. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride that exposes the raw nerve of a society where these forces call the shots. ‘Kaala’ doesn’t hold back – it’s a reflection of the world we live in, unfiltered and unapologetic. I can’t wait for viewers across the world to witness this remarkable story on Disney+ Hotstar and get hooked on this crime thriller.”

‘Kaala’ will be available to stream from September 25 on Disney + Hotstar.

Pic. Sourcebejoynambiar
5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
