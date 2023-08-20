scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Shashank Arora on unconventional roles: 'Mujhe jo naukri milti hai, main kar leta hoon'

Actor Shashank Arora shared that he doesn’t understand the demarcation between the conventional and unconventional choice of scripts.

By Agency News Desk
Shashank Arora on unconventional roles: 'Mujhe jo naukri milti hai, main kar leta hoon'
Shashank Arora

Actor Shashank Arora, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released second season of the streaming show ‘Made In Heaven’, has said that he never takes up a role thinking it will be an unconventional choice. In fact, the actor shared that he doesn’t understand the demarcation between the conventional and unconventional choice of scripts.

Shashank essays the role of Kabir Basrai in ‘Made In Heaven’, and has over the years gained a reputation for choosing roles and scripts that not many artistes would dare to touch.

The actor said: “I don’t know what unconventional really means. I just do the work that comes my way. I never look at a script or a role through the lens of a conventional or unconventional choice. For me its work, and I am blessed to be a part of the acting community and I have a deep passion for this craft of acting.”

“Mujhe Jo Naukri milti hai, main woh kar leta hoon without getting into how it will reflect on my career in the long term (I just do the job that I’m hired for). I want to do good work and right now I am enjoying the kind of work that is coming my way and I do everything in my capacity to do full justice to a roll or script that I am a part of,” he added.

‘Made In Heaven’, which is an International Emmy nominated show, is available to stream on Prime Video.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
It is a big achievement, shows impact of franchise cricket: Ashwin on UAE’s stunning T20I win over New Zealand
Next article
Samsung working on 440MP camera sensor: Report
This May Also Interest You
News

Nikita Dutta's mantra is 'life is always better watching sunsets on a beach'

News

'King of Kotha' trailer played at Times Square: Dulquer says, 'biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema'

News

Kenneth Branagh likely to return as Hercule Poirot after 'A Haunting in Venice'

News

Romanch Mehta continues 'Baghin' shoot despite severe back injury

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'Bro' heads to OTT after short theatrical run

Sports

Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters, Indian Air Force to end campaign, Rajasthan-Indian Army in key clash

Fashion and Lifestyle

Clicked by Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pic of her father Rajiv Gandhi

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky take on his outfit in ‘KBC’: ‘Hum soche shatranj khelne ja rahe hai’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor showers love on Sonam's 'bundle of joy' on his first birthday

Technology

Samsung working on 440MP camera sensor: Report

Sports

It is a big achievement, shows impact of franchise cricket: Ashwin on UAE’s stunning T20I win over New Zealand

Technology

Increasing peas and beans, limiting red meat safe for bone health, protein intake: Study

Sports

Hangzhou Asian Games: Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp

Sports

India's Anahat Singh wins gold in U-17 category at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Technology

YouTube introduces live chat, key plays features to NFL Sunday Ticket

News

Leonardo DiCaprio is open to producing a live action adaptation of anime film 'Akira'

News

Sonali Bendre, Kedar Shinde reminisce about bygone days on 'IBD 3',

Sports

Bournemouth sign United States captain Adams from Leeds on five-year deal

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US