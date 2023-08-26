Shefali Shah on 'Delhi Crime': It's one of those projects that happen once in a while

As ‘Delhi Crime 2’ clocks a year since its release, acclaimed actress Shefali Shah, who played the character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi series, says the show is one of those projects that happen once in a while.

‘Delhi Crime 2’ revolves around a violent quadruple murder, which stokes public fear and escalates New Delhi’s class divide, DCP Vartika and her team race to find the killers before they attack the city’s vulnerable senior citizens again.

On the first anniversary of Delhi Crime 2, Shefali gave a perfect recall to her character and said: “DC is very very dear and special to me and will always be. It’s one of those projects that happens once in a while, where the show and the character affected and left a lasting impact on the audience as much as it did for us.”

She added: “The USP being the show, the characters, the treatment is so real. There’s no paraphernalia of what cops are normally depicted as in films. DC is as real as it gets. When I did DC 1, I had no idea where the show or the character Vartika would go.”

“All I knew was this one was special and I loved creating it. But after it was released not only was the show loved but Vartika became unprecedented. And I’m lucky and humbled with the love and respect that Vartika and I have Received.”

The show also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.