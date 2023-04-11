scorecardresearch
'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix

Netflix is continuing to build out the 'Stranger Things' franchise, digital platform ordering an animated series set within the world of the show.

By Agency News Desk
Streaming giant Netflix is continuing to build out the ‘Stranger Things’ franchise, digital platform ordering an animated series set within the world of the show.

Nearly all details about the show are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact that it was developed by Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions, reports ‘Variety’.

Robles has previously created the animated shows ‘Random! Cartoons’, ‘Fanboy & Chum Chum’, and ‘Glitch Techs’.

‘Stranger Things’ creators the Duffer brothers executive produce via Upside Down Pictures along with Robles of Flying Bark as well as Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps are currently under overall deals at Netflix.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realised has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

‘Stranger Things’ has proven to be a global hit and one of Netflix’s most popular original series since it originally debuted in 2016. It was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022.

Netflix announced plans for a live-action spinoff series and a stage show in July 2022, with the Duffers forming Upside Down Pictures at that time. No details are available about the live-action spinoff, though the Duffers have previously said it would not focus on characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington.

It was revealed in March 2023 that the stage show would take place in Hawkins in 1959 and would debut in London’s West End.

The Duffers are also working on a live-action TV version of the Japanese manga and anime series aDeath Note’.

The series was previously adapted into a live-action Netflix film in 2017. They are also at work on a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s book ‘The Talisman’ alongside Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television.

