Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as paps say “oh ho best jodi’ with boyfriend Vijay Varma

By Pooja Tiwari
Beauty Tamannaah Bhatia came to support boyfriend Vijay Varma at the screening of his new web series Kaalakoot, which is currently streaming on JioCinema.

At the screening, Tamannaah, who is dating Vijay Varma, was his plus one. The actress was pictured greeting the actor as she made her way to the screening. Later both hugged and then posed and smiled together.

Needless to say, the paparazzi were too excited to click the hottest couple in B-town.

In a video, Tamannaah and Vijay hold each other close as they strike a pose for the paps. At one point, Tamannaah is seen blushing hard as paps scream “Oh ho, best jodi.”

