scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'The Bandits of Golak' from 'Star Wars: Visions Volume 2' offers dynamic perspective to 'Star Wars' universe

'The Bandits of Golak' which is one of the 9 short stories from the anthology series 'Star Wars: Visions 2' offers a new perspective on the storied mythos of 'Star Wars'.

By Agency News Desk

‘The Bandits of Golak’ which is one of the nine short stories from the anthology series ‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 2’ offers a new perspective on the storied mythos of ‘Star Wars’. ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Executive Producer James Waugh shared that the team wanted to bring new perspectives to the ‘Star Wars’ with the anthology.

He said, “With ‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 2’, we wanted to take audiences on a tour of the incredible animated filmmaking happening around the globe. We hoped to see Star Wars through fresh eyes and fresh perspectives”.

The short story has been produced by 88 Pictures led by Milind D Shinde, and directed by Indian Animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla.

James further mentioned, “88 Pictures has always been a studio that impressed us and their vision to showcase the vibrant creativity of India’s rich culture through a Star Wars lens had us instantly hooked. The result is a dazzlingly beautiful film; deeply poignant and resonating, a story that feels deeply rooted in culture but also at home in the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy.”

With a heart full of pride, Ishan Shukla, the director of the short, The Bandits of Golak, said: “I am humbled and overjoyed to have had the opportunity to create for the beloved Star Wars universe. I cannot wait to share it with viewers worldwide and immerse them in a world of adventure, excitement, and imagination.”

The entire series is executive produced by James Waugh, Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm and with Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.

‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 2’ premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on May 4.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Criminal': Ed Sheeran rubbishes expert brought in to testify against him
Next article
'Chatrapathi' trailer sets perfect stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli's eponymous film
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Over 15,000 people join 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Measles cases near 1,000 in South Africa

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals overcome Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer to beat Gujarat Titans by five runs (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I couldn't get my rhythm', Hardik takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev, Rublev crash out in pre-quarterfinals

Sports

Cricket West Indies announces fixtures for England's white-ball tour in December 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

Sports

IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali

Sports

Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023

News

No laughing matter: With writers on strike, US late-night shows go dark

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty

News

'Demeans the entire Muslim community', plea in SC against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Justin Trudeau mourns passing of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot

Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF, Lords FA look to gather pace; Churchill, Queens search for first points

Sports

Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC team on winning Super Cup

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals

Sports

FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women's football

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US