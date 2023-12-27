The stage is set for 2024 from drama & action to comedy & romance

This January, welcome the New Year with exciting shows and movies across genres. From drama and action to comedy and romance, the stage for 2024 is set with an electrifying lineup that promises to keep audiences riveted. K-drama fans and those who love other non-English international series are in for a treat with all-new titles like ‘A Shop For Killers’, ‘Ishura’ and others.

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins

Travel journalist Jeff Jenkins didn’t step foot on a plane until he was 20 years old, but once he did, he started living by his mantra “Life begins where your comfort zone ends.” His mission is to inspire those who look like him to travel without fear and push past their perceived limitations to experience everything the world has to offer.

National Geographic’s NEVER SAY NEVER follows Jeff as he travels the world testing the limits of his physical abilities – from attempting to climb 70-foot mountain faces, to rafting class 5 rapids, to sailing in a windstorm at the end of the world. Throughout his global odyssey, Jeff makes deep connections with locals and learns not just about the world, but also about himself.

Ishura (Season 1) (24 episodes)

The world was once ruled through fear under the reign of the True Demon King. That Demon King is vanquished by an unknown entity, but their demise does not herald peaceful times. Things begin with the destruction of the college city of Nagan, an incident that marks the first official sighting of Soujirou the Willow-Sword, a master swordsman from another world.

Meanwhile, the shura who possess mighty power are gathered in the New Principality of Lithia to prepare for total war with the world’s largest nation, Aureatia. At the same time, Aureatia employs a powerful individual to assassinate the leader of Lithia. The stage is set for a battle in which the mightiest of unique powers will collide.

The Great North (Season 4) (20 episodes)

Entering its third season, The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family. As a single dad Beef does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, and his new wife, Honeybee, middle brother Ham, and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother Moon. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson, and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Bluey (Season 3)

In these ten new Disney+ episodes, Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life – like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach – into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play.

Luke Nguyen’s India

Acclaimed chef and TV presenter Luke Nguyen goes on a culinary adventure in the southern part of India. He circumnavigates the region discovering the cuisines and learning about the rich cultural heritage of the country.

A Shop for Killers (Season 1) (8 episodes)

Shortly after entering college, Jian receives a call from local police informing her of her uncle’s “suicide”. Her carer since the death of her parents, uncle Jeong Jinman had always been quiet and mysterious but never suicidal. But before Jian has a chance to think, her life is turned upside down by a flurry of gunfire, murder drones, and more, as a medley of highly skilled assassins inexplicably turn their focus to killing her. Pinned down in her uncle’s home, Jian will be forced to revisit some of the questionable training her uncle gave her throughout her formative years if she hopes to survive long enough to discover what is going on.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (Season 1) (3 episodes)

It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and spawned a high court trial. British celebrity Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram stories about her and her family are being leaked to a newspaper without her knowledge, but Coleen will go to extraordinary lengths to find the culprit.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (Season 1) (4 episodes)

Witness one of the most incredible sagas in Formula 1 history, the story of Brawn GP. In 2008, Honda’s racing team fell into administration, in an unprecedented first for the sport, their rivals united and returned the team to the racetrack. With Ross Brawn at the helm and the team rebranded as Brawn GP, all was well until they realized they had inadvertently created a fierce competitor.

Interviewed by Hollywood actor and Formula 1 superfan Keanu Reeves, this gripping four-part series offers exclusive first-hand insights from racing legends, providing the drama both on and off the track. From the formation of Brawn GP see their remarkable journey through strategic maneuvers and financial trials during an exceptionally competitive chapter in the annals of the sport.

Cristóbal Balenciaga (Season 1) (6 episodes)

Cristóbal Balenciaga presents his first Parisian haute couture collection. He has left behind a successful career in his workshops in Madrid and San Sebastian, dressing the Spanish élite and aristocracy. However, the designs that had set a trend in Spain don’t work well in the sophisticated empire of fashion that Paris has become and where Chanel, Dior, and Givenchy set the trend. Guided by his obsession with control in all aspects of his life, Balenciaga will define his style and end up becoming one of the most important designers of all time.

Snakes SOS: Goa’s Wildest (Season 4)

Ben and Louise are no ordinary couple; wedding organizers by day, and Snake Hotline 24/7. Snakes SOS follows them on their nerve-wracking snake rescues in Goa.

A Real Bug’s Life (Season 1) (5 episodes)

Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life,” the new Disney+ Original Series from National Geographic, A REAL BUG’S LIFE, is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day.

The stakes are high … even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination – from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day on the job making perfume! Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that A REAL BUG’S LIFE can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film.

A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Being a demigod isn’t easy… and neither is filling the shoes of beloved characters in a massive television series. While embodying characters on a quest, Walker, Leah, and Aryan embark on an epic adventure of their own. Alongside a passionate cast and crew, follow these three young heroes on the set of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” as they step into worlds fit for gods, battle unforgettable creatures, and perform legendary stunts. Oh, and they still have to go to school. Produced by Evolve Studios, this journey full of challenges and growth uncovers the magic behind the Mist.

