Tillotama Shome is 'quite okay' to live without the adrenaline rush

Tillotama Shome, in real life, is a very calm person who could do away with the adrenaline rush unlike her 'The Night manager' character Lipika.

By News Bureau
Tillotama Shome _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Tillotama Shome, who plays the character of Lipika in the recently released streaming show ‘The Night Manager’, has said that in real life, she is a very calm person who could do away with the adrenaline rush unlike her character, though she has a few things in common with Lipika.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “I am definitely less messy than Lipika. I will not put myself in a dangerous situation. I am quite okay to live without the adrenaline rush of the brave and the strong.”

However, there are two things that she shares with her character as she further mentioned: “I would like to think that I share Lipika’s sense of responsibility and middle class reality.”

‘The Night Manager’ is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s eponymous novel. In addition, the show also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, and tells the story of the titular character played by Aditya, who infiltrates an arms dealer’s empire.

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar!

Pic. Sourcetillotamashome
