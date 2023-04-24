Tushar Lall shares his experience of giving background music for 'Dancing On The Grave'

Music composer Tushar Lall, who is known for ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, ‘The Sound of 007’, and the background music of the recently released docu series ‘Dancing On The Grave’, which revolves around the murder of real estate developer and philanthropist Shakereh Khaleeli in the early 90s.

The composer talks about his work in the docu series and says that the musical elements of the series play an important role.

While talking about giving the background music of the docu series, ‘Dancing On The Grave’, he says: “I made the title track 6 years ago as a composition in a school’s auditorium. This story is bizarre. My parents finished a course at Carnegie Mellon University and they had booked a school auditorium with their friends for a party. Since it was an American school, I figured there must be a music room, so I started looking around. I found one with a small piano in it, a practice room. I sat down and started playing tunes. And that essentially became ‘Dancing on the Grave’ title track.”

“When Ankit (Creative Producer) and Patrick (Director) got in touch with me with the exceptional bible of the show, I immediately thought this composition might just work. I sent them a draft, they loved it, and that’s how I was on board as a music composer,” he adds.

On the challenges, he shares: “Doing BGM on this show was also challenging since it’s a murder docuseries and you never want to take the attention away from the narrative. It had to be done in a way where it adds to what you see on the screen in a tertiary way. The music team which is me and my colleagues, Angad Uday, K.S. Abhishek and Samarth Srinivasan took the challenge and made a score which preserves the tone of the show while not hitting every moment subtly.”

Tushar further shares what prompted him to be part of the project.

He said: “When I was told about the story, I was impressed with its quality. It was so well-made that I was immediately floored by it. As I read through it, I remembered that I already had a composition that could fit the show’s tone perfectly. Without hesitation, I attached the theme to my response and sent it back to the team.”

“My prompt response seemed to have made an impression on Patrick Graham, the director, as he was delighted to have me onboard for the project. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a well-crafted show, and I am excited to see how my music will complement the overall tone and atmosphere of the series,” he further shares.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, he reveals: “I have already completed scoring for two upcoming films, set to release at the end of this year. While I am excited for their premiere, I am also eager to work on a new project. My passion lies in composing for docuseries, and I hope to have the opportunity to score another one soon. It’s my forte, and I look forward to exploring new creative avenues and pushing my boundaries in this genre.”