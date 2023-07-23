scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

U.S.S. Discovery embarks on final journey in new 'Star Trek Discovery' Season 5 trailer

The 'Star Trek' universe is reaching its end as 'Star Trek Discovery', which is set to launch its fifth and final season in 2024, has released its trailer

By Agency News Desk
U.S.S. Discovery embarks on final journey in new 'Star Trek Discovery' Season 5 trailer
'Star Trek Discovery' Season 5

The ‘Star Trek’ universe is reaching its end as ‘Star Trek Discovery’, which is set to launch its fifth and final season in 2024, has released its trailer, and it is filled to the brim with action and space travel as the U.S.S Discovery faces off against an ancient evil. The clip was first unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con and was also officially released at Star Trek’s website.

Travelling at warp speed, the new clip features Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) pursuing Moll (Eve Harlow) and L’ak (Elias Toufexis) by holding onto their starship. She then gets aided by Captain Rayner, who locks in a tractor beam, in the intense high-octane sequence, with Burnham getting just enough time to get out before her warp protection disintegrates.

The spacefarers and explorers have to become fighters now, particularly as the ancient evil has risen once again which was hidden for several centuries for sinister purposes not yet known.

But there are others on the hunt as well, dangerous new foes who are ruthless and without mercy. Motivated by desperation and their own ugly motivations, they want to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it, no matter how much blood they have to spill.

Apart from dangerous hunters on their tail, there is also the matter of emotional conflicts as Burnham and Rayman don’t really see eye to eye and have their own methods of dealing with things, but circumstances have now forced them to work together.

The Comic Con concluded with a trailer for the upcoming musical episode of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ which is currently streaming its second season.

In addition to Martin-Green, Jones, and Rennie, ‘Star Trek: Discovery Season 5’ cast members include Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Blu del Barrio.

The sci-fi series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and is streaming on Paramount+.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IND vs WI: Mukesh's debut is a great success story for our domestic cricket, says Dinesh Karthik
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Avinash engage in fierce argument
This May Also Interest You
News

Cher announces business venture away from music industry

Sports

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag happy with third title of season, want to continue with the momentum

News

Cillian Murphy says his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in 'Oppenheimer' are 'perfect'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Parents' psychiatric diagnosis rises risk of premature birth: Study

News

Voice actors raise strong concerns about overuse of artificial intelligence at Comic Con

News

Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality

News

Anupam Kher meets Mohan Agashe, talks about friendship that has stood test of time

Technology

Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

News

Devdutt Pattanaik questions Oppenheimer’s understanding of Gita

Sports

Ashes 2023: Cruel if England don't get the opportunity to win Test, says Michael Atherton

Review

Movie Review | Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan masterfully conveys Oppenheimer’s triumph & tragedy

News

Drake calls out fan who threw vape at him during New York gig

Technology

Android 14 may soon bring SMS via satellite feature

News

Children deserve parents' undivided attention, says Yogesh Tripathi

Sports

India will have to aim for quick wickets on Day Four to wrap West Indies innings quickly, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US