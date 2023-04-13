scorecardresearch
'U-Turn' trailer shows a supernatural story with Alaya F as prime murder suspect

The film's trailer depicts the journey of Radhika essayed by Alaya F, who is a dedicated intern working for a local newspaper.

By Agency News Desk
The trailer of the upcoming streaming film ‘U-Turn’ was unveiled on Thursday. The film is a supernatural thriller film that revolves around motorists who take a U-turn illegally and don’t realise that this U-Turn can change the course of their life.

The film’s trailer depicts the journey of Radhika essayed by Alaya F, who is a dedicated intern working for a local newspaper. In the film she investigates multiple accidents that occur at a particular flyover. After concluding that motorists taking a U-turn are the root cause for this, she starts dealing with motorists personally and addresses this issue. However, her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the U-turn riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspect.

Sub-inspector Arjun Sinha played by Priyanshu Painyuli is involved to uncover the case. During the course of investigation, the police uncover a more sinister connection. All those who have taken the U-turn have ended up dead, and there is strong evidence linking Radhika to these deaths. However, multiple supernatural occurrences entangle them into a dark web of secrets.

Talking about the film, Alaya said: “‘U-Turn’ is a supernatural thriller that will keep the audience on edge. Stepping into the shoes of my character, Radhika, was an incredible experience. She is curious and inquisitive just like me, but perhaps a lot braver! This is one of those characters that challenged me as an actor, but I learned so much through the process of shooting this film.”

She further mentioned: “It feels great to be a part of a story with an authentic and strong message – One U-Turn can cost your life. I am sure that the viewers are in for a lot of surprising elements in the movie. So, please don’t miss it.”

Helmed by Arif Khan, ‘U-Turn’ is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapooor’s – Balaji Telefilms Limited. The film features an ensemble cast of Rajesh Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Shreedhar Dubey, Sahil Takhi and Apoorva Suman. This film will drop on ZEE5 April 28, 2023.

