Unwrap the Christmas mood with these 26 ultimate binge worthy collection

Christmas is just around the corner. A time when you plan to have a pop-corn time with you family, when you tend to not remember the films that you’d want to enjoy. The festive spirit has filled the air, so, here are a sleigh-full of delightful Christmas movies to elevate your holiday cheer.

From timeless classics to modern marvels, here is a curated collection that embodies the true essence of the season. Get ready to be whisked away into a world of joy, laughter, and enchantment through these captivating titles that promise to make this holiday season truly memorable.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Greg Heffley fights to stay off Santa’s naughty list as his family prepares for a major snowstorm.

Dashing Through the Snow

A good-hearted man who has lost his faith in Christmas befriends a mysterious character named Nick.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

On a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, the Guardians head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

Le Pupille

A story of innocence, greed, and fantasy around a Christmas cake in a Catholic college for girls.

Weekend Family Christmas Special

It’s Christmas, Fred’s favourite holiday! But he and Emma have very different ways of celebrating.

Home Alone

Kevin is left behind while his entire family goes on a vacation. His toys and quick thinking are too much for a pair of burglars who decide to loot his home.

The Santa Clauses

After nearly three decades of being Santa Claus, Scott Calvin’s magic begins to falter. Soon, Scott begins to rethink his role as Santa and as a father.

Jingle All The Way

Howard attempts to make it up to his son Jake by buying the toy on every child’s list to Santa and the hottest action figure of the season — Turbo Man!

Frozen

Fearless Anna teams up with Kristoff and a snowman named Olaf to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in eternal winter.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Susan Walker is a Santa sceptic but changes her opinion after meeting Kriss Kringle, a department store Santa who believes he’s the genuine article.

The Santa Clause 2

Scott Calvin has been a humble Santa Claus for nearly ten years, but it might come to an end if he doesn’t find a Mrs. Claus.

Noelle

When Kris Kringle decides to retire on Christmas Eve, Noelle must find her brother Nick and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Kevin is left behind in New York during Christmas season, and he is fending off burglars again at an abandoned house in a new city.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Ebenezer Scrooge, an old man of miserly contempt, finds himself in the company of the ghosts of Christmas, who take him on an eye-opening journey

Beauty and the Beast : The Enchanted Christmas

Belle vows to warm the cold castle by planning an elaborate Christmas celebration. Despite, the Beast has forbidden Christmas celebration for many years.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

An anthology of three short stories that feature heart-warming sequences and shed light on the true meaning of Christmas.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter miser’s redemption on Christmas Eve.

Home Sweet Home Alone

Alone for the holidays, Max Mercer will do whatever it takes to protect his home from trespassers.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions for Elsa and Anna for the holidays.

Godmothered

An inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training tries to prove that people still need fairy godmothers.

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

After Donald refuses to be happy and excited for Christmas, Mickey and Minnie decide to teach him the true meaning of the festival.

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

After learning that he features on Santa’s naughty list, Sid travels to the North Pole with his friends and plead his case to the man in charge.

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie the Pooh and his pals in the Hundred Acre Wood celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve in this holiday special.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

The cast celebrates the holidays by sharing classic and brand new holiday music, their holiday favourite memories, and some behind the scenes secrets.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

On the festive Life Day, Rey and BB-8 embark on an epic adventure across Star Wars history.

The Disney Holiday Singalong

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the jolly event full of celebrity performances featuring BTS, Pink, and Adam Lambert amongst others.

Indulge in Christmas magic with these fun titles streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.