Varun Dhawan drops glimpse of ‘Sundayzzz’ with Joey; ‘cutest duo’, say fans

Currently basking in the goodwill he has got for the romantic drama ‘Bawaal’, Varun Dhawan has shared an adorable post with his pet dog Joey, giving a glimpse into his ‘Sundayzzz’.

By Agency News Desk
Varun Dhawan | Joey

Currently basking in the goodwill he has got for the romantic drama ‘Bawaal’, Varun Dhawan has shared an adorable post with his pet dog Joey, giving a glimpse into his ‘Sundayzzz’. Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped cute photos with his furry friend, chilling at home on Sunday. Wearing an orange and yellow tie dye print tee shirt, the actor could be seen lying on the bed with Joey, both gazing right into the camera for a click.

Varun captioned the post “Sundayzzz #loveislove”.

The post was liked by Ananya Panday, and 59,000 others. Actor Sikandar Kher dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Fans wrote: “Best papa beta”, “Baap beta are the cutest”, “Perfect Sunday”, “Cutest”, “VD+Joey is our ultimate joy”, “Cutest duo”.

Varun’s role as ‘Aju Bhaiya’ in ‘Bawaal’ has garnered praise and left audiences amused. The film marked his third collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala, following ‘Dhishoom’ and ‘Judwaa 2’.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, it starred Varun and Janhvi Kapoor as a troubled married couple.

The film is a love story set in the backdrop of World War 2. Set in the heartland of India, the film’s narrative takes the viewers on a journey through Europe.

The movie also stars Manoj Pahwa and Anjuman Saxena in key roles.

‘Bawaal’ is streaming on Prime Video.

