scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes

Wamiqa Gabbi plays an actress in her 40s and 50s for which she had to put on some weight to look the part, she has now lost a tremendous amount of weight

By Editorial Desk
Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes
Wamiqa Gabbi - Jubilee

Wamiqa Gabbi lost a tremendous amount of weight during the promotion of the ‘Jubilee’. In the series, she plays the role of an actress in her 40s and 50s for which she has to put on some weight to look the part. Post that she went on a weight-loss journey.

She says, “Going on a weight-loss journey was, of course, a conscious decision and the focus was on being fit. For Jubilee, I had to put on some amount to look the part since the series is set in the 40s and 50s and people then had a certain body type.”

“My only concern was I didn’t want to starve, but I have an excellent and talented fitness team who made sure I didn’t but had some good food. It feels good to fit into my old clothes.”

Wamiqa plays the role of Niloufer Qureshi, a yesteryear actress . The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The series is created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, the former of whom also directed the series. The show launched on April 7 and streams on Prime Video.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Boeing sued over claims of theft of IP related to NASA's Artemis mission
Next article
Ashes 2023: England have slightly different plans for Smith this time, says Ollie Pope
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have slightly different plans for Smith this time, says Ollie Pope

Technology

Boeing sued over claims of theft of IP related to NASA's Artemis mission

News

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to get divorced; the latter says will remain mom and dad to his daughter

Technology

Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

News

How 'Never Have I Ever' amped up Richa Moorjani 'confidence' on set

News

'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence

Health & Lifestyle

How human immune system detects Covid

Technology

Instagram suffers major global outage, users react

News

Chart-Toppers Return: After Malang Sajna, Sachet-Parampara brace to make you their ‘Deewani’!

News

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'

News

Kunal Kapoor says fitness goes beyond physicality, it's about emotional being, mental state

News

Why Gujarati director Nidhi Purohit took 9 years to make debut film 'I Wish'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her white high slit gown looks like a goddess and poses with Zendaya at an event

Sports

French Open: Swiatek ends Haddad Maia's dream run to make third final in Paris

News

Kajol archives all pictures, takes break from social media

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US