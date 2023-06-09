Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes

Wamiqa Gabbi lost a tremendous amount of weight during the promotion of the ‘Jubilee’. In the series, she plays the role of an actress in her 40s and 50s for which she has to put on some weight to look the part. Post that she went on a weight-loss journey.

She says, “Going on a weight-loss journey was, of course, a conscious decision and the focus was on being fit. For Jubilee, I had to put on some amount to look the part since the series is set in the 40s and 50s and people then had a certain body type.”

“My only concern was I didn’t want to starve, but I have an excellent and talented fitness team who made sure I didn’t but had some good food. It feels good to fit into my old clothes.”

Wamiqa plays the role of Niloufer Qureshi, a yesteryear actress . The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The series is created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, the former of whom also directed the series. The show launched on April 7 and streams on Prime Video.