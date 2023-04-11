scorecardresearch
Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence

Wamiqa Gabbi feels that there was a certain kind of innocence in the Golden era of the Indian cinema which seems to be lost in current times.

By Agency News Desk
Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence
Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released streaming series ‘Jubilee’, feels that there was a certain kind of innocence in the Golden era of the Indian cinema which seems to be lost in current times.

‘Jubilee’, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor, is set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema and explores the evolution of Hindi cinema.

Wamiqa, who is plays the role of a yesteryear actress, said, “There’s a splendid innocence about the golden age of cinema and its actors, which is lost today and it needs to be touched upon. Even if things were not perfect, it was all part of learning”.

She further mentioned, “Being an actor or showbiz during that time was a profession without any frills attached to it. I am glad I was able to live that time through ‘Jubilee'”.

The series, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane of ‘Lootera’ fame, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

