When Rakul Preet felt like a 'zombie' after intense shooting sequence for 'I Love You'

By Agency News Desk

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for her streaming release “I Love You”, revealed that the 15-day intense shoot sequence for the upcoming romantic thriller left her so drained and stressed out that she felt like a “zombie” for a week and suffered from sleeplessness.

Rakul said that she gave her one hundred percent to the role in “I Love You”, where she stars opposite Pavail Gulati.

About how she dealt with sleeplessness, the actress said: “We had 15 days of intense shoot where I had to be in a stressed state of mind. I actually got sleepless which has never happened to me in my life. It did not go well with my body. I thought that maybe I am over hectic. I tried taking Melatonin and I doubled the dose. For the first time in my life, I took that also but nothing helped.”

“For a week, I was a complete zombie. My mind was all over the place. My body turned acidic and I was burping out water. I had to take medication. I spoke to my nutritionist, and she said your mind is playing tricks. She told me that your body is thinking that ‘you are depressed or you are really sad’ and that was while I was shooting for 15 days. That’s when I truly realized what method acting truly is.”

Rakul took three days off to recuperate, and travelled out of the city and completely disconnected herself.

Presented by Jio Studios, “I Love You” is an Athena Production, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal, and Gaurav Bose.

The film is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar in key roles.

It will release on June 16 on JioCinema.

