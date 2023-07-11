scorecardresearch
Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey back for fourth season of 'Aashiqana'

By Agency News Desk
Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in AASHIQANA 2 _ pic courtesy instagram

Zayn Ibad Khan is all set to reprise his role as Yash in the fourth season of ‘Aashiqana’, and the actor says the show has always been a journey full of thrills and mysteries. Zayn and Khushi Dubey return with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse.

Talking about the same, Zayn said, “People have always had polar opinions about paranormal activities. Some feel it’s true, some believe it’s science. While ‘Aashiqana’ has always been a journey full of thrills and mysteries, this season Yash and Chikki will be seen caught in a similar phenomenon.

“With secrets toppling out of the box and mysteries unfolding, they must bind together to fight against a curse.”

He added: “Yash will be seen in a completely different look as he navigates the connection between the modern world and old customs, leaving the audience with thoughts and questions. In fact, if I had to describe it, I would say it in an old saying, ‘What we know is a drop, what we don’t is an ocean’.”

Khushi said: “In ‘Aashiqana 4’, we are all set to take over new mythical mysteries and come face to face with an old legend. We are exploring a phenomena that has always been difficult to fathom despite having many theories about it.

“This time, Chikki has many shades to her character as she deals with instances that show how intrinsically the past is connected with the present.”

She concluded by saying: “Of course, ‘Aashiqana’ and her love story with Yash has also taken a different direction but they must come together to fight these demons. I must say, I had goosebumps when I first read the script and I hope the audience loves it as well.”

Director Gul Khan said, “This season deals with a lot of dark mysteries beyond and how the duo – Yash and Chikki – tackles them. In ‘Aashiqana 4’, one can experience love, thrill, mystery, paranormal activities and a lot of new integral characters.”

Produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana’ Season 4 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

