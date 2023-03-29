scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is enchanting as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan 2.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is enchanting as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser pic courtesy twitter
It is the sequel to Mani Ratnam’s hit Ponniyin Selvan 1, which ruled the box office last year. The trailer for the next chapter is slated to release on Wednesday.

In the video, Aishwarya is looking at a distance with a mysterious expression. Sharing the post, she simply dropped folded hands emoticon in the caption. A while ago, she also dropped a poster featuring her and Vikram.

In the poster, Aishwarya can be seen lighting some diyas (earthen lamps), while in the background, Vikram appears worried. Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, “Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne! #PS2TrailerFromMarch29 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #ManiRatnam.”

Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The first part of the film narrates the early life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman. The second part of the period drama will release on April 28, 2023.

Mithun Chakraborty shakes a leg with son Namashi in new track of 'Bad Boy'
'GOT' star Maisie Williams excited to be in Mumbai, dazzled by Indian hotel decor
