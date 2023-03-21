scorecardresearch
Ajith Kumar and Shalini set major couple goals during Dubai vacation

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini went on a holiday with their two children, Anoushka and Aadvik.

By Pooja Tiwari
Ajith Kumar and Shalini set major couple goals

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini went on a holiday with their two children, Anoushka and Aadvik. On March 20, Shalini took to her Instagram page to treat fans to two adorable pictures of herself with her actor-husband, Ajith Kumar.

In no time, the photos went crazy viral on social media with fans calling them, ‘Anna, Anni (brother, sister-in-law).’ Shalini is looking chic as always, in a simple, white cotton wrap dress. The star wife completed her look, with a messy hairdo, simple accessories, and a no-make-up look. Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, looked dapper as always in a casual green shirt, which he paired with statement sunglasses, and his signature silver hair and beard.

The two pictures appear to have been clicked on a cruise as Ajith and Shalini spent a romantic evening together. Fans reacted to the picture with a lot of heart emojis. One fan wrote: “My favorite power couple (sic).” Another user wrote: “Setting couple goals right (sic).”

