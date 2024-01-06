Saturday, January 6, 2024
RegionalNews

Amala Paul poses with her cat, flaunts baby bump in a candid video; says ‘reaching for the stars’

Amala Paul shared a fun video for New Year, flaunting her baby bump, and setting goals for 2024, saying, "reaching for the stars."

By Agency News Desk
Amala Paul poses with her cat, flaunts baby bump in a candid video; says 'reaching for the stars'
Amala Paul _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Amala Paul, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a fun video for New Year, flaunting her baby bump, and setting goals for 2024, saying, “reaching for the stars.” On January 4, Amala and her husband Jagat Desai had announced that they are expecting their first child, by sharing glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot.

The actress took to her Instagram handle, where she enjoys 5.2 million followers, and shared a candid reel. The ‘Cadaver’ actress is seen wearing a green halter neck top, and orange joggers. She completed the look with a green headband, and a minimal neck piece. For the makeup, she opted for nude pink lips, and blushed cheeks.

Flaunting her baby bump, Amala can be seen posing with her pet cat Loki, against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The video was captioned as: “Rooted in the earth, reaching for the stars.”

Amala and Jagat had tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala. She was earlier married to director A. L. Vijay; they got divorced in 2017.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Neelathamara’. She was last seen in ‘Bholaa’.

She next has ‘Aadujeevitham’, and ‘Dvija’ in the pipeline.

Previous article
A R Rahman joins forces with Ram Charan, Director Buchi Babu Sana
Next article
Brisbane International: Rybakina dominates Noskova in semis; Rune too reaches final
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.