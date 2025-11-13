NYC Streets Can’t Hide It: Anirudh Ravichander’s Secret Date with Kavya Maran

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sun TV heiress Kavya Maran have once again become the talk of the town after a recent video showed them strolling through the streets of New York. What seemed like a casual walk quickly turned into a viral internet moment when a UK-based vlogger unknowingly captured the two in the background of his city vlog.

Within hours, clips and screenshots of the moment flooded social media platforms, including X, Instagram, and Reddit. Fans instantly recognized the duo, sparking renewed curiosity and speculation about their relationship. Dressed casually and appearing at ease, Anirudh and Kavya seemed to be enjoying a relaxed conversation while keeping a low profile amid the busy New York crowd.

This isn’t the first time the pair has been spotted together. Over the years, they have been seen at airports, music studios, and events — with each public appearance reigniting rumours about a possible romance. At one point, even wedding rumours went viral, prompting Anirudh to address them directly. In June, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and humorously wrote, “Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours.” While his response momentarily calmed speculation, new sightings continue to keep fans guessing.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Secret Date With Kavya Maran_Pic Courtesy X

Neither Anirudh nor Kavya has issued a statement about the New York outing, and both families have maintained silence, only adding to the mystery surrounding their bond.

Professionally, Anirudh remains one of India’s most sought-after composers, recently delivering hits for Madharaasi and The Bads of Bollywood*. He also has an impressive lineup ahead, including Love Insurance Kompany and Jana Nayagan. While his music continues to top charts, it seems his personal life — especially moments like this — continues to strike just as strong a chord with fans.