Bae Suzy’s Eyes Captivate Kim Seon Ho: Obsession Brews in ‘Portraits of Delusion’

The highly anticipated reunion of Suzy and Kim Seon Ho is finally here as the new period mystery drama, Portraits of Delusion, has revealed its first stills. An adaptation from the webtoon of the same name, the series is set in the year 1935 Gyeongseong and weaves mystery, art, and psychological suspense into an engrossing story.

From the brilliant mind of acclaimed filmmaker Han Jae Rim, known for The King, Emergency Declaration, and The 8 Show, the drama follows the story of Yun Iho, a painter hired to create a portrait of a woman who has lived hidden from the world for decades. The project serves as a highly awaited reunion of Suzy and Kim Seon Ho, who last shared the screen in the beloved 2020 hit Start-Up.

Suzy plays Song Jeong Hwa, the enigmatic owner of the Nammoon Hotel, an eternally beautiful woman shrouded by a haunting aura. For over fifty years, Jeong Hwa has not been seen, and her mystique has only continued to grow, while strange rumors swirl around her mysterious existence. She is a woman shrouded in mystery, her silence hiding a chilling past.

Kim Seon Ho will play the role of Yun Iho, the talented yet troubled artist who has been commissioned to paint Jeong Hwa’s portrait. While studying his subject and progressing with his work, he becomes entangled in her mysterious world. In the eerie confines of the Nammoon Hotel, Iho is torn between fear and fascination, obsessed with a growing passion for the woman whom he paints.

A visually striking and emotionally charged tale, Portraits of Delusion weaves historical intrigue with psychological depth. In production at the moment, the drama will release in the second half of 2026, and fans are already waiting to see Suzy and Kim Seon Ho reunite on screen in this haunting period thriller.