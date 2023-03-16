scorecardresearch
Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s electrifying performance in the Bhojpuri song ‘Paala Satake’

Pawan Singh and Monalisa set the screen on fire with their sizzling and electrifying performance

By Pooja Tiwari
Check out Pawan Singh and Monalisa's electrifying performance on the Bhojpuri song ‘Paala Satake’
Pawan Singh and Monalisa set the screen on fire with their sizzling and electrifying performance, leaving audiences spellbound.

The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh in a romantic setting, as they passionately express their love for each other. The chemistry between the two is palpable, and their electrifying performance has left fans wanting more.

Monalisa’s sultry poses in the song have grabbed eyeballs, and her stunning beauty has added to the sizzling chemistry between the two. The actress looks ravishing in every frame of the song, and her on-screen presence is simply mesmerizing. Her expressions, movements, and body language all add to the charm of the song and make it a visual treat for fans.

Indian Wells: Sabalenka sweeps past Gauff to reach semifinals
Shivangi Joshi shares photo from hospital bed reveals suffering from kidney infection
