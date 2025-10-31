Chiyaan 63: Vikram’s Bold Move to Collaborate with Debutant Director Bodi Rajkumar

Tamil superstar Vikram is all set to headline a new project by debutant Bodi Rajkumar, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63. The film, which marks the actor’s 63rd outing as a leading man, is expected to go on floors soon. Initially, Vikram was reported to be teaming up with Madonne Ashwin, the acclaimed director of Mandela and Maaveeran, for his next project. However, recent updates confirm that he will now collaborate with the newcomer Bodi Rajkumar, thus piquing the curiosity among fans about this fresh creative pairing.

The film will be bankrolled by Shanthi Talkies, which officially announced the collaboration on social media with a striking first-look poster. The poster sees Vikram’s character standing confidently in front of a vintage car, bathed in bold red and black tones, creating an air of mystery.

Adding to the intrigue, several ominous silhouettes appear in the background, hinting at an intense, possibly action-driven storyline. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the dark and stylish poster has already set social media abuzz, with fans speculating about the genre of the film and Vikram’s role in it.

With Vikram, an actor known for his transformation with every role he plays and his commitment to ensemble performances of complicated characters, expectations were raised with Vikram choosing to work with a debutant director. According to industry watchers, Chiyaan 63 might introduce fresh storytelling while retaining the mass appeal associated with projects headlined by the actor.

Vikram was last seen in SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran, a rural action drama that also features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan. His performance received widespread praise for its intensity and depth.

With Chiyaan 63, Vikram once again proves his penchant for taking a risk and experimenting with newer creative voices. While anticipation is building, fans await more updates about what promises to be another power-packed addition to his career.