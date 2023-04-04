scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Collaborating with Nayanthara on Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' was blessing for Malhar Thakar

Malhar Thakar, who predominantly works in the Gujarati film industry, has collaborated with the south superstar Nayanthara for his upcoming film 'Shubh Yatra' the second poster of which was released recently.

By News Bureau

Actor Malhar Thakar, who predominantly works in the Gujarati film industry, has collaborated with the south superstar Nayanthara for his upcoming film ‘Shubh Yatra’ the second poster of which was released recently.

For Malhar, working with the actress, who dons the hat of producer on his film was a memorable experience.

Directed and produced by National Award-winning director Manish Saini, the Gujarati film also features Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwala, Hemin Trivedi and Magan Luhar in the lead roles. This is the first time South Industry is entering Gujarati Film Industry, with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan producing the film.

Sharing his experience of working with Nayanthara, Malhar told IANS, “Working with Nayanthara was an incredible experience for me. She is a phenomenal actress who has also produced noteworthy films. Nayanthara is a senior and experienced artist, and collaborating with her on the project was a blessing for all of us. I am very grateful to her for considering me for this role.”

Malhar also mentioned that the character he plays in the film is quite different from his past roles and had a certain novelty in itself.

He shared, “I am known as a happy-go-lucky guy in the industry and this also reflects in the roles I play. Personally, I love humorous films, and particularly those that depict the normality of life. I incorporate this element in every character I play and believe this is a unique approach that suits my acting style. I have thoroughly enjoyed portraying each of the characters in my previous movies but this one is special. Although Mohan is relatable, he is quite different from the characters I have played in the past.

“The audience will get to see a different side of me as I portray the character of Mohan, and I am confident that they will enjoy his presence on the screens. I always seek to experiment with my roles and explore different characters, and “Shubh Yatra” presented a great opportunity for me to do that,” he concluded.

‘Shubh Yatra’ has been produced under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and will be Malhar’s first release of 2023 on the silver screen.

Previous article
Shahid Mallya on 'Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala': The melody takes us back to the 1960s
Next article
3.1 mn jobs shortfall in cybersecurity globally, skill shortage hits India firms badly
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Debate rages on Indian kids' exposure to ChatGPT in classrooms

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out with Achilles' heel injury

Technology

Meta now pauses remote work hirings after mass layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former CM Raje test Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors protest in Gurugram against Rajasthan's health Bill

News

Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passes away at 69

Sports

Injuries an issue for Barca in fifth meeting against Real Madrid this season

Technology

28% of US smartphone users likely to buy foldables as next purchase: Report

Technology

3.1 mn jobs shortfall in cybersecurity globally, skill shortage hits India firms badly

News

Shahid Mallya on 'Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala': The melody takes us back to the 1960s

Sports

'Don't think he goes after milestones', says Sehwag on Dhoni crossing the 5000-run mark in IPL

News

Actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes car worth whopping Rs 1 crore

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to feature 1.47-inch screen: Report

Sports

Camoranesi in line for Juarez coaching job

Technology

ONDC to foster hyperlocal ecommerce business model in India: Nandan Nilekani

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility: WHO

News

Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea

Technology

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car in New York

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US