Friday, December 29, 2023
RegionalNews

Hugely popular theatre director Prasanth Narayanan passes away

theatre director Prasanth Narayanan, who was unwell for a while breathed his last here on Thursday at a state-run hospital.

By Agency News Desk
Hugely popular theatre director Prasanth Narayanan passes away
Hugely popular theatre director Prasanth Narayanan passes away _pic courtesy news agency

Hugely popular theatre director Prasanth Narayanan, who was unwell for a while breathed his last here on Thursday at a state-run hospital.

Narayanan was a multi-faceted personality and was a play write who scripted 25 plays, a kathak artiste and a director.

The 51-year-old Narayanan is best known for directing the play ‘Chayamukhi’, which saw actor Mohanlal and actor turned CPI-M legislator Mukesh acting in it.

He was admitted to the state-run hospital here following breathing problems and he passed away in the afternoon.

Hailing from the capital city’s suburbs, the picturesque Vellayani, he began his artistic career Kathakali under C.G. Nampoothiri.

As a teenager he penned his first work and has had no reason to look back as in a career spanning three decades, he won a Sangeetha Nataka Academy award for the best playwright in 2003.

Previous article
‘We’re going to Abu Dhabi for training camp’, says Ben Stokes over Steve Harmison’s criticism on India tour preparation
Next article
Gwyneth Paltrow goes makeup free, wears bikini on holiday with her children
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.