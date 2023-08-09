Initially agitated by idea of love, Vijay Deverakonda has come to embrace it

Hyderbad, Aug 9 (IANS) Star Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Kushi’, shared that he was initially averse to the idea of love.

At the trailer launch of ‘Kushi’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the actor spoke to a packed house of media and engaged with them as a permanent smile sat on his face throughout the course of the trailer launch.

He said: “Initially, the talk about love and the whole discussion around it used to agitate and annoy me. But, with time, I have grown fond of it. I have realised its importance in our lives, and today I like the discussions around the subject of love.”

Vijay was in an amazing mood throughout the trailer launch as he blew kisses on behalf of his co-star in the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who couldn’t attend the trailer launch due to health reasons.

‘Kushi’ is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This film is scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023.

–IANS

aa/kvd