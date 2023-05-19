scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Is Rajinikanth planning retirement after movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Is Tamil superstar Rajinikanth planning to bid goodbye to the film industry after his 171st movie, which is to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

By Agency News Desk
Is Rajinikanth planning retirement after movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj?
Is Rajinikanth planning retirement after movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Is Tamil superstar Rajinikanth planning to bid goodbye to the film industry after his 171st movie, which is to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The speculations have been doing the rounds in industry circles after Tamil filmmaker Mysskin said in an interview that Rajinikanth’s proposed movie with young maverick director Lokesh Kangaaraj may be the last movie of the superstar’s film career.

The director’s comment went viral on various social media platforms. The revelation has taken the social media by storm with several die hard fans of Rajninkanth refusing to believe it.

“No, Thalaiva will not make any such decision,” said one fan. Another fan called for putting an end to speculations. The fans say that the actor never spoke of retirement and hence they will not believe anybody else speaking about his retirement.

The 72-year-old superstar’s next movie to hit the screen will be ‘Jailer’. Directed by Nelson, it is scheduled for release on August 10. The next in the line will be ‘Lal Salaam’ directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya.

Rajinikanth’s 170th film tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 170’ will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. This will be followed by ‘Thalaivar 171’ which will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is likely to be produced by Sun Pictures.

Director Mysskin revealed that Rajinikanth will be teaming up with Vikram and Kanagaraj for his 171st film. According to Mysskin, Rajinikanth himself had approached Lokesh and evinced interest in collaborating with him.

Mysskin, who is acting in Lokesh’s movie ‘Leo’, added a twist by mentioning that ‘Thalaivar 171’ may be the last movie in Rajini’s career that spanned nearly five decades. He, however, said he is not 100 per cent sure about it.

Rajini’s fans say that rumours about his retirement from films are not new. The talk has been going on since ‘Kaala’ (2018) but the veteran actor continued signing new movies. They hope that the superstar will not stop entertaining them.

The actor rules the hearts of millions of fans not just in Tamil Nadu and the rest of South India but also across the country. His film release is celebrated like a festival by his fans.

Rajinikanth, whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, was born to a Maharashtrian mother in Bangalore on December 12, 1950.

Coming from a humble middle-class family, he struggled hard in his early days of life. He worked as a porter and also as a carpenter before becoming a bus conductor with Bangalore Transport Service. It was during this period that he started taking interest in acting.

Speaking at birth centenary celebrations of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao (NTR) at Vijayawada last month, Rajinikanth had revealed that he was greatly impressed by the role of Duryodhana played by NTR in ‘Srikrishna Pandaviyam’.

“When I was working as a bus conductor, at a function, I enacted the role of Duryodhana played by NTR, and because of the appreciation I received, I started taking interest in acting,” the superstar said.

Rajinikanth began his acting career with ‘Apoorva Raagangal’ (1975) directed by K. Balachander. He had a supporting role in the movie starring Kamal Haasan in the lead. In the early part of his career, he played supporting roles but after establishing himself as an actor and never looked back.

He has done films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. He enjoys a cult following among his fans who affectionately call him ‘Thalaivar’.

Like many popular actors of Tamil cinema, he too had plans to enter politics. However, he dropped his plans in 2021, citing his frail health.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him': Karthik backs du Plessis to make int'l comeback at World Cup
Next article
Sonu Sood's political film 'Srimantha', 3 other Kannada movies hit screens
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New soft 'e-skin' mimics human sense of touch, talks to brain

News

Irra Mor, Randeep Hooda bond over common background at 'Inspector Avinash' shoot

News

Sonu Sood's political film 'Srimantha', 3 other Kannada movies hit screens

Sports

'South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him': Karthik backs du Plessis to make int'l comeback at World Cup

Technology

OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS

Sports

IPL 2023: All other teams in points table were waiting for RCB to lose against SRH, says Zaheer Khan

News

Britney Spears shares a rare update on her relationship with her sons

Health & Lifestyle

Vitamin K can protect against diabetes: Study

Sports

Sports Ministry approves shooters Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh's proposals to train in Italy

News

Johnny Depp says he's 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth' with 'loads of cavities'

Sports

UTT Season 4: World No. 12 Aruna leads exciting line-up; Sharath, Sathiyan, Manika key attractions among Indians

News

Salman Khan gets injured while working out, says 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai'

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists call on G7 leaders to ensure equality in pandemic preparedness

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea issues highest-level warning against foot-and-mouth disease

News

Alec Baldwin's new film will not have any guns on set

News

Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of 'The Little Mermaid'

Sports

'Don't think I deserve to end like this': Nadal determined to finish his career on own terms

News

Vanessa Hudgens joins cast of Mads Mikkelsen-starrer 'The Black Kaiser'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US