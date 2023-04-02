scorecardresearch
Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ravanasura’ set for April 7 release

Tollywood 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's much-awaited edge-of-the-seat crime action thriller, 'Ravanasura' is set for theatrical release on April 7.

By News Bureau

Tollywood ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja’s much-awaited edge-of-the-seat crime action thriller, ‘Ravanasura’ is set for theatrical release on April 7. At a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad, Ravi Teja exuded confidence about the movie.

“We are all very confident about the film,” he said. “I strongly believe that ‘Ravanasura’ will entertain everyone and will draw whistles on April 7. We call [the co-producer] Abhishek Nama a cute boy. Even the film title and its design are his ideas. He is multi-talented.”

Ravi Teja added: “I want this movie to be a big hit and get a good name for both of us. We will become a good combination as producers too.”

Ravi Teja was also all praise for the director. “Sudheer Varma is my favourite director. He is a very sweet and positive person. I want Sudheer to go to the next level with this movie,” he said.

